Iran discloses amount of damage caused to electric power system

19 June 2019 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The damage worth 4.41 trillion rials (about $105 million) was caused to the electric power system in Iran this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2019) as a result of floods, Zaman Huseyni, Deputy Director of Iran's Tavanir Company, said.

The electric power systems were damaged in 23 Iranian provinces as a result of flood this year, Huseyni added, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

He added that the damage was mainly caused to Gulustan, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Ilam and Khuzestan provinces.

There were problems with electricity in several cities and 2,352 villages.

About 77 people have died, more than 1,000 people have been injured and four people have been missing within one month since March 18 as a result of floods in Iran.

