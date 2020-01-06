Tehran holding farewell ceremony for Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Farewell ceremony for Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani is being held in Tehran, Trend reports on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 5, a farewell ceremony was held in Mashhad city.

Soleimani will be buried in Kerman city on Jan. 7.

An airport and a number of avenues and streets in Iran have been renamed in honor of Soleimani.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force, was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport. The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general.

Reportedly, the purpose of the operation was to suppress Iran’s possible further attacks.

