Iran trying to prevent closure of borders

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 8

Trend:

The Deputy Head of Iran’s Customs Administration announced a series of consultations and negotiations between Iran and neighboring countries’ customs officials to prevent the closure of borders.

“In addition to providing facilities to merchants and manufacturing units, the customs staff continues to ensure urgent clearance of essential medical goods,” Ahmad Zakeri said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Appreciating the efforts of supervisors, managers and staff of the Customs, he urged Customs managers to report any potential case of coronavirus infection immediately.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 6,566 people have been infected, 194 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,134 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19