Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,556 in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has reached 1,556 people, said Kiyanoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports.

As many as 123 people have died from COVID-19 in Iran over the past 24 hours, Jahanpour added.

He noted that 966 more people were infected over the past 24 hours in Iran.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran has reached 20,610, the ministry official said.

According to him, 7,635 people have recovered.