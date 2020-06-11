Number of coronavirus-infected cases in Iran tops 180,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 2,238 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) for the past day in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Lari, 78 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Lari said that the situation is more dangerous in Iran's Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, Kerman and Hormozgan provinces.

So far, more than 1.17 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 180,100 people have been infected 8,584 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 142,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.