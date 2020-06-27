Iran reveals COVID-19 statistics for June 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 2,456 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 125 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

The spokeswoman added that the condition of 2,928 people is critical.

The official said that situation was dire in Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, Hormozgan, West Azerbaijan and Razavi Khorasan provinces.

So far, more than 1.58 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 220,100 people have been infected, 10,364 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 180,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the coronavirus further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.