Iran to announce decisive decisions on combating COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept. 23

Trend:

The Chief of Staff of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi has announced the scheduled meetings to discuss the recent developments with COVID-19 on Tuesday and Saturday.

Judging from experience, the Committee on Combating Coronavirus did a good job during the first and second waves of COVID-19, he said on the sidelines of the Cabinet of Ministers meeting Sept. 23, Trend reports via IRNA.

Referring to the increase in travel and non-observance of protocols in the country for a few weeks ago, Vaezi said that the number of our coronavirus infected patients have increased.



“Accordingly, we should always think about the situation from the beginning of a month,” he said. “If we see that the death toll in the country is increasing today, it is the result of actions taken a month ago."



He went on to say that Health Minister Saeed Namaki and Interior Minister Rahmani-Fazli gave the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus a very worrying report.

Iran appears to be in the grip of a “third wave” of the coronavirus outbreak, with the number of new infections above 3,000 a day – as high as at any point since the virus first hit in February.