Launch of industry, mining projects to open new job spots in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 19

Trend:



According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran, 68,252 semi-finished industrial and mining projects are underway in the country, which will lead to employment of 1.9 million people, Trend reports citing IRNA.



“Over $265 billion worth of investment is needed to complete these projects,” the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade said.



“Some 13,310 projects with investments worth $42.6 billion and estimated to employ 468,000 people, have progressed more than 60 percent,” the report said.



According to the report, 4,056 projects have progressed by more than 80 percent so far.

“These projects are being implemented with an investment of $15.4 billion,” said the report. “It is expected that 181,000 people will be employed in mentioned projects.”



"Semi-finished projects with a physical progress of over 80 percent are projects that have been suspended for more than 6 months,” said Director General of the Project Affairs Office of the ministry Alireza Hadi.

He added that so far, the problems of 285 projects have been resolved.

He added that the most important problems identified include management and financial problems, raw material supply and infrastructure problems such as obtaining environmental approval and water, electricity and gas supply.