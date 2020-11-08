Iran to cut working hours of businesses to prevent spread of COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.8

Trend:

The National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus has approved to limit working hours of unnecessary businesses for a month, said, Iranian President.

"Unnecessary businesses in big cities and capitals of provinces including Tehran are allowed to work until 18:00 the following limitation would not include drug stores and grocery shops that provide food items, " said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"The limitation would be set from November 10 to December 10 more limitations would be decided in the coming week. Considering the new wave of Coronavirus health protocol would be implemented more intensely and we require more measures," he said.

The official has advised people to follow health protocols by wearing the mask and avoid large gatherings.