Iran to fine for violation of health protocols to curb COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.20

Trend:

The National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus had drafted a cohesive plan to fight COVID-19 across the country that includes the upcoming two weeks lockdown which would be reviewed every week, said the head of the security and social committee at the National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus.

"The latest reports from the Health Ministry indicate 160 cities in Iran are in a red state, 208 cities in Orange and 80 in yellow state," said Hossein Zolfaghari, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The drafted plan would prevent traveling of non-locals to other cities in red and orange states while residents of these cities are not allowed to enter other cities either, individuals that work on farms and industrial sites outside their cities could continue work," he said.

According to Zolfaghari individuals that violate the plan and travel to orange-state cities would be fined 5,000,000 rials (about$119) per 24 hours while the fine in red-state cities would be 10,000,000 rials (about $238) per 24 hours.

Following the report, Tehran residents are not allowed to travel across the country from November 21. Urgent occupations such as firefighters could work fully without being reduced to one third. However other organizations in the yellow state should reduce their employees to one-third, in the orange state to half, and red-state to two-thirds.

"The restrictions to fight coronavirus should be implemented without discrimination in the organization, public offices, training, and cultural centers those that violate the instructions would be confronted," he added.

He also pointed out that The Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade would provide support packages to businesses that have damaged by closure caused by coronavirus.

"All the production factories, public organizations, and hospitals should implement health protocols and instructions," he noted.

He went on to say that the risk of coronavirus infection is very serious and every 3 minutes one Iranian is loses his/her life.