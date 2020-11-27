Iran to join several countries in coronavirus vaccine development

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 27

Trend:



Iranian Deputy Minister of Health announced Iran's cooperation with several countries to produce the coronavirus vaccine.

"We are currently making coronavirus vaccine in our country, four of which have been submitted to the World Health Organization in recent days. The progress of Iranian researches is stunning," Iraj Harirchi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.



He went on to say the Iranian coronavirus vaccine will enter the human trial phase in the coming weeks.



Regarding the latest situation of the outbreak in the country, the official said that "With the coronavirus related restrictions imposed, the country`s traffic has decreased by about 35 percent."



Haririchi said that 69 cities came out of the red alert status three days ago.



"This shows that gathering the cooperation of the people and the necessary measures of government will lead the people's livelihoods to return to normal."



Referring to the exacerbation of COVID-19 in winter and the imposition of potential more restrictions, he added that imposing further restrictions depends on the disease situation in the country.



He went on to say that several measures have been taken to increase the salaries of the medical staff compared to last year but reached a satisfactory level has not yet been reached.