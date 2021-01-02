Iran talks joint COVID-19 vaccine production with Cuba

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

Trend:



Iran is following up on importing the necessary coronavirus vaccine, spokesman for the Iran Food and Drug Administration Kianoush Jahanpour said, Trend reports citing the YJC New Agency.

Jahanpour said Iran is also working on supplying the vaccine of its own making.

“The third phase of human trials of Iran's own made vaccine will be performed on 50,000 Iranians in February and March,” Jahanpour said.

He also said Iran is pursing a project of joint coronavirus vaccine production with one of Cuba's leading vaccine developing institutes.



Jahanpour stated that the vaccine from this joint Iran-Cuba production is in second stage of the human trials, and under supervision of the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.