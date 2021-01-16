5.4-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken southernIran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said Jan. 16, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 101 kilometers north of the Bandar Abbas city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.