Iran's EIKO asks gov't not to delay import of COVID-19 vaccine

The death of our compatriots due to the delay in importing the coronavirus vaccine is not justified, The CEO of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) said.

“The government should not delay in the import of vaccines for a single day,” The CEO of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) Mohammad Mokhber The CEO of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"It is better to get the vaccine as soon as possible in order to increase safety in the country and see a reduction in mortality. The death of our compatriots due to the delay in importing the vaccine is not justified. Although we are the manufacturer of Coronavirus vaccine in the country, we have no objection to its import," he said.

He went on to say that, no country has officially applied for the purchase of the Iranian coronavirus vaccine, and our priority is meeting the country's demand.

"With the approval of the Ministry of Health and the completion of human testing phases, we will start injecting the Iranian coronavirus vaccine in April," he announced.

“We have not yet made a decision on the export of Coronavirus vaccines,” he said. “Naturally, we will export the surplus of domestic demand.”

The CEO of EIKO added that soon, with the approval of the Ministry of Health, a Coronavirus vaccine production complex with a capacity of 2-3 million doses per day will be opened.”

"In the next phase, which will begin in May, the production line with a daily capacity of 12 million doses will be put into operation," he noted