Iran's hotels face low demand before Nowruz holiday

Society 16 March 2021 09:30 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's hotels face low demand before Nowruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.16

Trend:

Iran's hotels have faced $3 billion damages since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak until February 2021, said the head of the Iran Hotel Association.

"The hotel reservations were little. The average hotel reservation for the Nowruz holiday (starts March 21, 2021) was less than 15 percent due to the Coronavirus situation," said Jamshid Hamzehzadeh, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The demand for hotel reservation is considerable in some cities such as Kish for Nowruz holiday but other cities are in the same level. Most hotels have been shut since the start of Coronavirus while others are hardly managed to survive," he pointed out.

"Two-third of hotels' staff had become unemployed and unfortunately many has not received unemployment salary yet. The price of hotels in Tehran has not increased yet and it’s the same as last Iranian year (started March 21, 2019)," noted the head of Tehran Hoteliers' Association.

"It has been announced that hotels in Tehran should provide 50 percent discount to tourists that visit from March 19 to April 3, hotels are also permitted to raise their discount if desired, Reservation demand for Tehran hotels for Nowruz has been almost zero. All hotels faced losses during coronavirus spread and many hoteliers continued to manage hotels by loan or selling assets, even if the situation is proper, the economic condition of people would not allow traveling," added Mohammad Ali Faroukh Mehr.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies
U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies
Israel's annual inflation at zero, home prices up 4.3 pct
Israel's annual inflation at zero, home prices up 4.3 pct
Japan PM Suga receives COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Biden meeting in U.S
Japan PM Suga receives COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Biden meeting in U.S
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 retail trade turnover figures Society 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 16 Finance 10:09
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:06
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 16 Uzbekistan 10:06
JP Morgan forecasts increase in 2021 world oil demand Oil&Gas 09:49
Azerbaijan completes preliminary inventorization of property in several liberated settlements Business 09:44
Iran Ministry of Industry Mine and Trade signs MoU with five top production companies Business 09:44
Iran's hotels face low demand before Nowruz holiday Society 09:30
Iran launches comprehensive tax system Business 09:29
Development Bank of Kazakhstan increasing financing of renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 09:29
U.S. will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies US 09:28
Razavi Khorasan Province of İran exports $37.2m handicrafts Business 09:14
NCDC Head appeals to healthcare representatives Georgia 09:06
954 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:48
Israel's annual inflation at zero, home prices up 4.3 pct Finance 08:40
Japan PM Suga receives COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Biden meeting in U.S Other News 07:51
Demand for shipments by TMTM, BTK to raise share of China's cargo transit via Azerbaijan Transport 07:30
U.S. pandemic relief program mistakenly paid $692 million in duplicate loans Finance 06:55
Spanish company to implement drip irrigation pilot project in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region Uzbekistan 06:10
Japan may issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates as infections continue uptick Other News 05:24
Britain targets influence in Indo-Pacific as counterweight to China Europe 04:29
H&M to recycle clothing in Russia Business 03:38
Deb Haaland becomes first-ever Native American U.S. cabinet secretary US 02:45
News Corp reaches three-year deal with Facebook in Australia ICT 01:57
Projects of Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service arouse interest at int’l event ICT 01:06
Unicapital company predicts retaining interest rate in Azerbaijan Finance 01:06
Azerbaijani state agency launches open auction for subsoil use Economy 01:05
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Azykh cave (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 01:02
President Ilham Aliyev raises flag of Azerbaijan in liberated Hadrut (PHOTO) Politics 01:01
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Fuzuli-Hadrut highway (PHOTO) Politics 00:39
Iran announces restrictions on flight to Iraq during Nowruz holidays Transport 15 March 22:49
Earthquake jolts Georgia Georgia 15 March 22:42
Azerbaijan's first VP shares footage from visit to liberated territories on her official Instagram page (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15 March 22:30
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Fuzuli and Khojavand districts (PHOTO) Politics 15 March 22:24
Muftis of Kazakhstan and Egypt sign joint agreement Kazakhstan 15 March 21:38
Development Bank of Kazakhstan considering project on use of biofuel in energy generation Oil&Gas 15 March 21:33
Turkey ranks 5th in number of delivered vaccines - Erdogan Turkey 15 March 21:32
Battery maker Northvolt gets $14 billion order as Volkswagen raises ownership Business 15 March 21:20
Azerbaijan confirms 101 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15 March 20:18
Industry 4.0 creates new opportunities in Azerbaijan to improve competitiveness of IT companies ICT 15 March 19:33
New stage of research on IDPs’ return to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh begins (PHOTO) Society 15 March 19:32
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals 2020 data on loan restructuring by local banks Finance 15 March 19:29
Amendments to law on appraisal activity discussed at Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs (PHOTO) Economy 15 March 19:17
Amount of average monthly nominal salary down in Azerbaijan Finance 15 March 19:12
Azerbaijan's investment climate improving after liberation of occupied lands Business 15 March 18:52
Hungarian Eximbank opens special credit line to finance business relations with Georgia Finance 15 March 18:48
Lithuania shares information about projects implemented in Georgia Business 15 March 18:46
IFC eyes to help Georgian Credo bank expand access to high quality financial services Business 15 March 18:31
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 16 Oil&Gas 15 March 18:29
Azerbaijan reveals Jan. 2021 foreign trade turnover data Business 15 March 18:29
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 15 March 17:56
Azerbaijani rocket and artillery units moving forward on designated routes (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15 March 17:56
Azerbaijani flag flying over two-story bunker built by Armenia (PHOTO) Society 15 March 17:56
Over kilometer-long bridge under construction in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 15 March 17:56
Foundation of large filtration center to be laid in Iran Oil&Gas 15 March 17:54
Maersk Drilling updates on work at Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 15 March 17:49
Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories Europe 15 March 17:48
UAE listed companies must have at least one female board member Arab World 15 March 17:46
List of candidates for FIG Authorities to become available soon Society 15 March 17:45
Uzbek currency rates for March 16 Finance 15 March 17:40
Uzbekistan completely abolishes state purchase prices on grain Uzbekistan 15 March 17:39
India's FinTech industry valuation estimated at $150-160b by 2025: Report Other News 15 March 17:39
Brazil economy its largest since 2015, central bank activity index shows Other News 15 March 17:38
Turkmenistan Railways re-opens tender to purchase spare parts Tenders 15 March 17:35
Total debt of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas company surges Oil&Gas 15 March 17:34
Canada’s Condor Petroleum eyes liquefied gas production in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 15 March 17:32
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region opens tender to improve external engineering systems Tenders 15 March 17:32
Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE chairperson-in-office (PHOTO) Politics 15 March 17:28
Nokia partners with internet giants, shares react Europe 15 March 17:28
Large number of companies interested in projects in Uzbekistan’s electricity sector Oil&Gas 15 March 17:27
India will not 'shut off' all cryptocurrency, wants blockchain: Sitharaman Other News 15 March 17:12
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (March 5 through March 12) Finance 15 March 17:12
Azerbaijan reveals number of permits to local companies for int'l shipments in 2020 Transport 15 March 17:11
Italy’s Regional Council of Calabria adopts document in support of Azerbaijan Politics 15 March 17:10
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas reports increase in production expenses Business 15 March 17:06
Loan balance of Turkmenistan's Rysgal bank increases Finance 15 March 17:03
US shouldn't repeat past mistakes related to JCPOA - Iran's FM spokesman Nuclear Program 15 March 16:58
Iran to import chicken from abroad to balance prices on local markets Business 15 March 16:52
Cash money supply for 2020 in Azerbaijan rises Finance 15 March 16:52
Iran to prevent increase of commodity prices Business 15 March 16:52
Latvian company delivers some diesel locomotives to Azerbaijan following repair work Economy 15 March 16:52
Revenues of Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company down year-on-year Business 15 March 16:51
West hoarded COVID-19 vaccine, Iran's FM says Society 15 March 16:47
No unresolved bilateral issues between New Delhi, Dhaka will be discussed during PM Modi’s visit: Bangladesh Other News 15 March 16:30
Georgia sees decrease in foreign exchange reserves Finance 15 March 16:23
Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan for 2M2021 revealed Finance 15 March 16:22
Kazakhstan eyes setting up wholesale distribution centers in Tajikistan Business 15 March 16:22
Central banks of Azerbaijan, Russia consider dev’t of interbank infrastructure Finance 15 March 16:21
Uzbekistan’s grain enterprise notes increase in 2020 revenue Uzbekistan 15 March 16:10
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 15 March 16:09
EU eyes to adapt Georgian railway sector to its standards Transport 15 March 16:06
Volume of money transfers from abroad to Georgia up Finance 15 March 16:06
Mine explodes in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavand, one civilian severely injured Politics 15 March 16:06
Georgia to focus on deepening trade ties with EU Business 15 March 16:06
Subsistence minimum in Georgia up Business 15 March 16:06
French Alstom to share service experience for electric locomotives with Azerbaijan Transport 15 March 15:56
Iran's exports to Kyrgyzstan declines Business 15 March 15:56
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing US 15 March 15:49
Stripe's value hits $95 billion after payment giant's latest fundraising Other News 15 March 15:45
Two ministers in Iran to be summoned to Supreme Audit Court Society 15 March 15:42
All news