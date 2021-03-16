Iran's hotels face low demand before Nowruz holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.16

Trend:

Iran's hotels have faced $3 billion damages since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak until February 2021, said the head of the Iran Hotel Association.

"The hotel reservations were little. The average hotel reservation for the Nowruz holiday (starts March 21, 2021) was less than 15 percent due to the Coronavirus situation," said Jamshid Hamzehzadeh, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The demand for hotel reservation is considerable in some cities such as Kish for Nowruz holiday but other cities are in the same level. Most hotels have been shut since the start of Coronavirus while others are hardly managed to survive," he pointed out.

"Two-third of hotels' staff had become unemployed and unfortunately many has not received unemployment salary yet. The price of hotels in Tehran has not increased yet and it’s the same as last Iranian year (started March 21, 2019)," noted the head of Tehran Hoteliers' Association.

"It has been announced that hotels in Tehran should provide 50 percent discount to tourists that visit from March 19 to April 3, hotels are also permitted to raise their discount if desired, Reservation demand for Tehran hotels for Nowruz has been almost zero. All hotels faced losses during coronavirus spread and many hoteliers continued to manage hotels by loan or selling assets, even if the situation is proper, the economic condition of people would not allow traveling," added Mohammad Ali Faroukh Mehr.