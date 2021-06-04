Iran receives 8-th batch of Russia's 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, June. 4

Trend:

The 8th batch of the Russian COVID-19 'Sputnik V' vaccine has arrived in Tehran by Mahan Airlines, Trend reports via Tasnim News Agency.

This shipment includes 100,000 doses of the 'Sputnik V' vaccine.A total of 820,000 doses of Russia's vaccine have so far been imported into Iran.

The 'Sputnik V' vaccine has been endorsed by 60 countries, covering a total population of three billion. More than 30 countries have already started mass vaccination, using 'Sputnik V' vaccine.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.