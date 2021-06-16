Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 16

Society 16 June 2021 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 10,487 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, this was announced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports.

In addition, 129 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 3,346 people is critical.

So far, more than 21.9 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 5.24 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 4.36 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 878,000 people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 3.06 million people have been infected, and 82,480 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 2.69 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Most of construction work completed on 'Victory Road' to liberated Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO)
Most of construction work completed on 'Victory Road' to liberated Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO)
Uzbekistan introduces new benefits for building materials production
Uzbekistan introduces new benefits for building materials production
Turkmenistan to open new airport in Lebap region
Turkmenistan to open new airport in Lebap region
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover continues to grow Business 15:26
Azerbaijan makes very active initiatives to develop relations with other countries – Assistant to president Politics 15:12
Value of GDP in Iran's agricultural sector up Finance 15:11
Value of GDP in Iran's oil sector increases Finance 15:11
Iran positive to reach bigger figures in food exports within next 5 years Business 15:03
Iranian Minister talks expansion of economic cooperation with Syria Business 14:59
Most of construction work completed on 'Victory Road' to liberated Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO) Transport 14:58
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transported via sea in 2021 Transport 14:57
Plant for production of COVID-19 vaccine under construction in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 14:47
Georgia sees increase in average monthly nominal earnings Finance 14:43
Turkey wants to see South Caucasus as region of peace and stability - Foreign Ministry Politics 14:38
Azerbaijan publishes 5M2021 oil export figures Oil&Gas 14:29
Trial begins in Baku over several Armenians who committed terror in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 14:22
Tajik authorities continue denying presence of COVID-19 in Tajikistan Tajikistan 14:21
Public debt of Kyrgyzstan amounts to USD 4 bln 933 mln Kyrgyzstan 14:19
Azerbaijan's 5M2021 natural gas exports show sharp increase Oil&Gas 14:17
Turkmenistan conducting exploration work for rational use of old deposits Oil&Gas 14:12
World needs to reduce emissions by 8% each year, says DNV GL Oil&Gas 14:12
Nova Resources B.V. acquires remaining KAZ Minerals Shares Business 14:10
Armenians forced us to dig up remains from graves - ex-Azerbaijani captive Azerbaijan 14:01
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 16 Society 13:56
Abu Dhabi's ADQ invests in Indian learning startup Byju's Arab World 13:52
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 7-June 11) Finance 13:49
Armenian war criminal Mkrtychyan tortured captives with red-hot ramrod - Former Azerbaijani captive Society 13:48
USAID promotes agricultural dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 13:38
Armenians forced captives to eat soil in Shusha - Former Azerbaijani captive Society 13:28
Step by step, we are approaching goal of bringing our turnover to $15 billion in 2023 - Erdogan Politics 13:26
We call on everyone who has influence in region to accept Victory of Azerbaijani people and look to future - Turkish president Politics 13:20
Exhibition organized in Azerbaijan's Guba on 100th anniversary of great physician (PHOTO Society 13:20
Georgia reports 811 new cases of coronavirus for June 16 Georgia 13:17
From now on, Azerbaijan-Turkey ties in field of defense industry will be further developed - President Erdogan Politics 13:16
India: Village builds mosque for 4 Muslim families Other News 13:09
Uzbekneftegaz improves technology infrastructure at Gazli oil and gas production dep’t ICT 13:03
UAE proposes project on creation of environmental innovation in Aral Sea region Uzbekistan 12:59
Applied Materials hiring 200 in Israel Israel 12:58
The streets of Geneva quiet down as city braces for Putin-Biden summit Europe 12:58
Iranian banks issue big loans in services sector Finance 12:57
Reformist candidate withdraws candidacy for presidential election in Iran Politics 12:46
Next court hearing date of Armenians who tortured Azerbaijanis during Karabakh war announced (PHOTO) Politics 12:46
S Jaishankar feels India and Africa must strive together to attend decentralized globalization Other News 12:45
Exports jump 69.35% in May; trade deficit widens Other News 12:44
Shusha Declaration - result of new geopolitical reality in region, analyst says Politics 12:43
85% fall in Covid-19 cases since May peak; micro curbs the key, states told Other News 12:42
15 banks to start new trade finance system using blockchain tech Other News 12:41
Jaishankar Meets Qatar's Foreign and Defence Ministers; Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Developments Other News 12:39
Kazakhstan reports decrease in revenues from cargo transport via internal waters Transport 12:31
Azerbaijan announces date of first flight at Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO) Economy 12:28
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 16 Oil&Gas 12:26
Shusha Declaration suggests much clear commitment of Turkey to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity than ever - Bryza Politics 12:20
Azerbaijan publishes full text of Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations Politics 12:06
Foundation laid of Turkmenistan ring power system's first section Oil&Gas 12:00
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy tractor via tender Tenders 11:58
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy refrigerated trucks via tender Tenders 11:57
Wales fan says trip to Baku for UEFA EURO 2020 'worth every penny' Society 11:56
OSCE Secretary General ends two-day visit to Georgia Georgia 11:43
Iranian currency rates for June 16 Finance 11:43
Baku says Armenian MFA 'not competent' to comment on visits of neighboring countries' heads Politics 11:40
President Ilham Aliyev dances on Jidir Plain in Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 11:27
French company ready to co-op with Uzbekistan in renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 11:21
NATO considers Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict to be over - Russian analyst Politics 11:14
Shusha Declaration cements Azerbaijan-Turkey relationship beyond words - US analyst Politics 11:13
Haldor Topsoe ready to support hydrogen economy dev’t in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:11
Georgian President to visit Vatican today Georgia 11:04
Baku to host Turkey-Wales game as part of UEFA EURO 2020 Society 11:01
Southern Gas Corridor helped reduce over-reliance on one dominant energy supplier – U.S. State Dept. Oil&Gas 10:59
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan eye intensification of bilateral co-op in trade Uzbekistan 10:58
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 10:58
Raiffeisen Bank can support financing of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:49
Аzerbaijani journalists to visit liberated Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 10:48
Germany considers introducing advanced technologies in Uzbekistan ICT 10:47
Shusha Declaration shows determination of Azerbaijan, Turkey to promote stability in S.Caucasus - SouthFive Strategies Politics 10:46
Shusha Declaration confirms allied nature of relations between Azerbaijan, Turkey - Russian analyst Politics 10:45
Hydrogen demand in fuel production to grow exponentially by 2040 Oil&Gas 10:36
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender for fuel purchase Tenders 10:30
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Oil&Gas 10:22
Analyst talks opportunities arising from Shusha Declaration Politics 10:19
Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 10:14
Green hydrogen becoming more widely available at lower costs Oil&Gas 10:14
Israeli web design co Duda raises $50m Israel 10:04
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 16 Uzbekistan 10:04
Azerbaijani Parliament to hold special meeting with participation of Turkish president Politics 10:04
Brent gains a fifth day as demand outlook improves, stocks fall Oil&Gas 09:39
Magnitude 6.1 quake hits near Indonesia's Mollucas islands Other News 09:30
Latvia eyes to implement EU-funded Twinning project in Georgia Business 09:22
Japan exports jump most in 41 years, machine orders rise Economy 08:53
Turkey's budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May Finance 08:18
Israel strikes Hamas facilities in Gaza in response to launch of incendiary balloons Arab World 08:11
Uzbekistan simplifies acquisition of citizenship Uzbekistan 08:09
Iran, Oman call for enhanced bilateral cooperation Politics 08:07
Georgian President to visit Vatican Georgia 08:07
U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict Transport 07:25
Bank of Finland forecasts rapid economic growth, warns of long-term risks Economy 06:43
India's ministries sign MoU for development of seaplane services Other News 05:52
Chinese vaccines prove their safety, efficacy - Lao deputy PM Other News 05:03
India's exports rise by nearly 70 pct during May Economy 04:15
Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are eternal - President Aliyev Politics 03:21
As result of 44-day war, Armenian army was completely destroyed - Azerbaijani president Politics 03:17
We saw love, affection and solidarity of entire Turkish people during war again - Azerbaijani president Politics 03:15
Statements made here in our ancient city of Shusha today will reverberate in whole world - Azerbaijani president Politics 03:12
Azerbaijani and Turkish flags waving in Shusha today show our unity - President Aliyev Politics 02:57
All news