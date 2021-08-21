Iran to accelerate vaccinations - President Raisi

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.21

Trend:

Iranian President has announced China has promised to accelerate vaccine supply to Iran.

Following his conversation with Chinese President, Ebrahim Raisi stated that his Chinese counterpart has promised Chinese vaccine producers will implement necessary cooperation with Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We hope by increase of level of compliance with health regulations will increase by public and we curb coronavirus prevalence soon," he said during the National Headquarters of Controlling Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health has provided a report at the meeting with the President about treatment of the illness, supply of medicine and oxygen and acceleration of vaccine import.

It was approved that the Ministry of Health would review the instruction for businesses and markets and necessity to develop electronic businesses for commodity supply, while all necessary infrastructures for health standards at schools and vaccination of teachers and students parents has been implemented.