IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran

Society 18 September 2021 12:04 (UTC+04:00)
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

In general, 54 batches of 58.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been imported to Iran from February 3, 2021 to September 17, 2021, this was reflected in statistics of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Trend reports.

According to statistics, these vaccines were imported from China, Japan, Italy, Russia, South Korea and India.

Country

Types of vaccine

Batch

Doses

China

Sinopharm

31

48,726,396

Japan

AstraZeneca

3

2,911,810

Italy

COVAX

1

1,452,000

China

AstraZeneca

1

1,449,600

Russia

Sputnik V

12

1,345,000

Russia

AstraZeneca

2

963,000

South Korea

COVAX

1

700,800

Austria

AstraZeneca

2

650,000

India

Bharat Biotech

1

125,000

Total

54

58,323,606

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 5.39 million people have been infected, and more than 116,000 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 4.7 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan and Iran hold discussions in connection with Gorus-Gafan road
Azerbaijan and Iran hold discussions in connection with Gorus-Gafan road
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
Iran, Tajikistan sign several bilateral cooperation documents
Iran, Tajikistan sign several bilateral cooperation documents
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
U.S. NTSB to probe fatal Tesla crash in Florida US 13:22
Uzbekistan's private airline performs first flight to UAE Transport 12:44
Azerbaijan and Iran hold discussions in connection with Gorus-Gafan road Politics 12:38
Kazakh oil company to purchase pipes through tender ICT 12:37
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for September 18 Georgia 12:35
MFA's of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan hold political consultations Kazakhstan 12:35
Azerbaijani well-known cultural figures arrive in Shusha Society 12:32
OSCE publishes interim report on local elections in Georgia Georgia 12:31
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy insulating materials Tenders 12:07
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender to buy equipment for turboexpander units Tenders 12:06
Kazakhstan's oil, gas company to purchase steel via tender Kazakhstan 12:06
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 12:05
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 12:04
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 12:03
Iran, Tajikistan sign several bilateral cooperation documents Business 11:49
Film on renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli produced in Los Angeles Economy 11:18
Russia organizes another charter flight to bring its citizens back from Turkmenistan Transport 10:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:57
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 18 Uzbekistan 10:56
Iranian currency rates for September 18 Finance 10:55
Iran requires investment for development of joint gas fields - MP Oil&Gas 10:53
USAID to allocate funds for Georgia to fight COVID-19 Finance 10:50
Who was behind WB's falsification of data on Azerbaijan in 'Doing Business' reports? Economy 10:50
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi oil refineries extends tender for overhaul Tenders 10:28
Iran receives batch of COVID-19 vaccine from Austria Iran 10:25
Monetary conditions in Azerbaijan becoming anti-inflationary - Central Bank Economy 10:08
SCO begins Iran's full membership process - MFA Iran 10:07
Iran sees decrease in unemployment rate in Tehran Finance 10:01
Uzbekneftegaz shares data on weekly oil prices on exchange trading Oil&Gas 09:49
Gunman convicted in deadly Colorado school shooting gets life without parole US 09:35
Hydrogen projects to raise demand for water supply via desalination Oil&Gas 09:34
Oil prices to fall due to rising global oil supply, rather than dwindling demand Oil&Gas 09:27
Akkuyu NPP construction never stopped for an hour despite pandemic — Rosatom chief Turkey 09:03
Beijing Stock Exchange specifies investor access thresholds Finance 08:58
2,901 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:31
Georgia shows strong commitment to transitioning to clean energy - GGF Oil&Gas 08:00
USAID supports citizen engagement in improving infrastructure in Balakan, Gakh and Zagatala (PHOTO/VİDEO) Society 07:29
Argentina's Fernandez reshuffles Cabinet after crisis week Other News 06:53
Yemen's gov't complains to UNSC over Houthi attack on Mocha port Arab World 06:20
U.S. probes possible insider trading at Binance Finance 05:49
UN Security Council extends Afghan mission mandate for six months Other News 05:21
Oil prices decline amid U.S. dollar strength Oil&Gas 04:50
G20 meeting on Afghanistan planned for September 22 World 04:22
Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84 Other News 03:54
Turkey reports 27,692 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:25
Taliban official discusses plans for fixed govt. World 02:53
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory quarantine Other News 02:24
Over 634,000 Afghans displaced by conflicts this year - UN agency World 01:55
France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal Europe 01:27
Russia to boost production of vaccines to 45 mln doses a month Russia 00:58
Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake' US 00:29
Turkey's chemical exports to Turkmenistan grow in 7M2021 Turkey 00:01
UK removes 8 countries, including Turkey, from red travel list Turkey 17 September 23:35
Report of US Commission on Int'l Religious Freedom is biased - head of Azerbaijani State Committee (PHOTO) Politics 17 September 23:02
OIC Ombudsmen Association's delegations inspects monument "Maraga-150" in Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 17 September 23:00
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan to resume flights Uzbekistan 17 September 22:36
Turkmenistan, UN talk creation of national database on SDGs Turkmenistan 17 September 22:25
Next stage of "Three Brothers - 2021" international drills ends (VİDEO) Azerbaijan 17 September 21:49
54th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran Iran 17 September 21:36
International Astronautics Congress 2023 to be held on Azerbaijan ICT 17 September 21:25
Azerbaijan shares data on labor contracts Economy 17 September 21:01
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increase Finance 17 September 21:00
CAERC talks World Bank's suspension of "Doing Business" report Economy 17 September 20:30
Number of taxpayers increases in Azerbaijan Economy 17 September 20:08
Delegation of OIC Ombudsmen Association visits Azerbaijan's Tartar district (PHOTO) Politics 17 September 20:03
Process of restoring economic growth continues in Azerbaijan – CBA Economy 17 September 20:02
CBA shares projected annual inflation rates in Azerbaijan Finance 17 September 19:14
Azerbaijani State Tax Service shares data on volume of funds transferred to state budget Economy 17 September 19:14
Price increase of food products is connected with growing demand – Azerbaijani MP Economy 17 September 19:13
Head of OIC Ombudsman Association talks Armenian genocide against historical and cultural heritage in Karabakh Politics 17 September 18:20
Compulsory car insurance collections in Azerbaijani market grow in 7M2021 Finance 17 September 18:13
AHK Foreign Business Reception to host Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Society 17 September 18:12
Natural gas, electricity prices likely to increase further in Europe Oil&Gas 17 September 18:11
Johnson & Johnson to supply Georgia with coronavirus vaccines Georgia 17 September 18:10
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 17 Uzbekistan 17 September 18:01
Next meeting of SCO countries may be held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat Turkmenistan 17 September 18:01
NATO’s partnership with Georgia remains strong and close - official Georgia 17 September 17:59
Central Bank of Azerbaijan increases discount rate Economy 17 September 17:55
UN website posts documents of int'l organizations on Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 17 September 17:52
Russian helicopter service center in Azerbaijan to become a regional hub for major repairs - official Economy 17 September 17:48
Uzbek gold, foreign exchange reserves increase Finance 17 September 17:44
UK public inflation expectations tick higher in August Europe 17 September 17:37
Nar presented gifts to university applicants with the highest scores (PHOTO) ICT 17 September 17:28
EU wants to work with Armenia, Azerbaijan to build different kind of future – EU Representative Politics 17 September 17:18
Number of economically active citizens in Azerbaijan increases Economy 17 September 17:14
Iran sees increase in exports to Azerbaijan - Chamber of Commerce Economy 17 September 17:13
Gold exports from Georgia decrease Business 17 September 16:54
Kazakhstan reports decrease in crude oil output Business 17 September 16:51
Russia administers COVID-19 vaccine doses to 38% of population Russia 17 September 16:48
Kazakhstan's names its biggest trade partners among EU member states Finance 17 September 16:48
Azerbaijan, Ukraine developing cooperation for international road transport Transport 17 September 16:47
'Hiroshima of Caucasus' - this is how foreign observers call Azerbaijan's war-torn Aghdam Politics 17 September 16:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17 September 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,770 more COVID-19 cases, 3,788 recoveries Society 17 September 16:36
Czech gas market needs more liquidity with multiple supply sources – IEA Oil&Gas 17 September 16:24
IFC allocates loan to Uzbek bank to drive 'green growth', expand SME lending Finance 17 September 16:21
Presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan discuss development of co-op in several areas Turkmenistan 17 September 16:17
Azerbaijan's cargo movement by all types of vehicles down in 8M2021 Transport 17 September 16:16
UAE could invest further $1.4 bln in Britain this year Arab World 17 September 16:12
Uzbekistan identifies priorities for its chairmanship in SCO Business 17 September 16:11
All news