COVID-19 kills 197 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 123,695 with 197 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

11,857 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,591 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,294,981 patients out of a total of 5,765,904 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,924 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 47,713,258 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 22,816,536 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.