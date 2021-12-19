Omicron variant of COVID-19 detected in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

An "omicron" strain of the coronavirus has been detected in Iran, the head of the public relations department of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education Mohammad Hashemi said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Hashemi, in this regard, an emergency meeting was held at the ministry with the participation of Minister of Health and Medical Education Bahram Eynollahi on December 19,2021, and the existence of the "omicron" strain of coronavirus in Iran was confirmed.

The official also added that during the meeting, discussions were held on the regulation of new health rules.

Reportedly, a Tehran citizen has been infected with "omicron" strain of COVID-19 while he was visiting one of Iran's neighboring countries.

