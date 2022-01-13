Iranian currency rates for January 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased in price, compared to January 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,012 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.13 Iranian rial on Jan.12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,525 57,216 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,982 45,468 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,692 4,641 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,837 4,778 1 Danish krone DKK 6,453 6,414 1 Indian rupee INR 570 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,948 138,814 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,830 23,785 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,606 36,400 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,388 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,599 33,335 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,753 28,449 1 South African rand ZAR 2,739 2,706 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,152 3,035 1 Russian ruble RUB 562 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,565 30,225 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,187 31,085 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,910 48,968 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,071 2,071 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,560 35,549 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,152 9,118 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,606 6,591 100 Thai baths THB 126,121 125,996 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,034 10,020 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,365 35,251 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,012 47,727 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,664 9,651 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,615 13,615 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,935 2,937 1 Afghan afghani AFN 399 399 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,296 16,310 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,334 82,238 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,721 3,723 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 296,238 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,141 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,538 rials, and the price of $1 is 247,157 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 263,000-266,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

