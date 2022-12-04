Activity of ‘morality police’ in Iran terminated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The activity of the ‘morality police’ in Iran has been terminated due to not belonging to the country’s judicial system, Attorney-General of Iran Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said, Trend reports referring to Iranian Media.

Montazeri emphasized that of course, Iran's Judicial System will continue to control the behavior in the country.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

After the mentioned incident, a wave of protests has taken place in Iran, and the protests now cover various fields, economy, social inequality, ethnic inequality, etc.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur