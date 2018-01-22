Review of oil and gas operations in Azerbaijan (January-November 2017)

22 January 2018 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
OPEC basket price down
Oil&Gas 13:55
China keen to get more gas from Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 15 January 10:36
Kazakhstan stabilizes situation on domestic fuel market
Oil&Gas 12 January 11:39
Wall Street higher on gains in energy, industrial stocks
Economy news 11 January 22:03
Gas, electricity prices expected to increase in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11 January 15:06
U.S. became a net gas exporter for the first time in 60 years
Business 11 January 12:23
Czech Republic eyes to buy petroleum products from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10 January 08:12
Iranian insurer talks liability details on oil tanker incident
Business 8 January 12:02
KMG completes transfer of Isatay subsoil use rights to ENI
Oil&Gas 5 January 14:00
Uzbek company’s shareholders elect new chairman
Central Asia 5 January 12:51
Czech Republic eyes to buy petroleum products from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 4 January 19:51
Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil output from its biggest offshore block
Oil&Gas 4 January 10:28
OPEC agreement may not extend to oil exports
Commentary 4 January 08:02
Turkmenistan manages to adapt to lower oil and gas prices
Oil&Gas 30 December 2017 17:06
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Dec. 28
Business 28 December 2017 18:01
OPEC agreement may not extend to oil exports
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 20:25
Russian gas export to Turkey increases
Oil&Gas 27 December 2017 17:42
Dollar falls as oil price gain boosts commodity currencies
Business 27 December 2017 17:19