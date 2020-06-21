Azerbaijan may become biggest silk producer in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

As part of measures taken for the further development of sericulture in Azerbaijan, Azeripek LLC is carrying out cooperation in the field of improving the silk processing and production process, Director of the production and operations department of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC) OJSC Ilham Bayramov told Trend.

The measures were taken in accordance with the memorandum signed between the AIC and Uzbekipaksanoat Association, the AIC director said.

Bayramov noted that this cooperation will increase quality, production and selling of the relevant types of goods.

"Increasing the volume of raw silk production, as well as production of various silk products that meet the needs of the market, are our main goals and steps are being taken in this direction. So, first of all, it’s planned to increase the processing capacity of existing equipment, introduce a two-shift operation mode, as well as purchase new and modern equipment," he said.

"In 2019, the processing capacity of existing equipment was increased to a certain extent, the corresponding optimization was carried out and the necessary spare parts were ordered. However, due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), certain interruptions arose in the implementation of some of the planned activities," noted Bayramov.

"At present, the process of supply and primary processing of silkworm cocoons is being carried out in 40 regions of the country in accordance with the season. Along with this, the company continues to produce raw silk," the AIC director added.

"Production experts have set themselves the goal of increasing silkworm production in 2020. It’s expected that more than 40 tons of cocoons will be collected in Barda district this year. In order to increase the feed base of the silkworm in 2016-2019, over 400,000 mulberry trees were planted in the district. In 2016, 4.5 tons of silkworm cocoons were produced, in 2017 - 12.5 tons, in 2018 - 24.5 tons, and in 2019 - 36.6 tons, he stressed.

Commenting upon the export of silkworms, Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan exported 9 tons of raw silk to Turkey in the current year.

He added that the relations have also been established with relevant companies in China, Korea, Italy and Japan, adding that appropriate product samples have been sent, and negotiations are ongoing to export Azerbaijani products.

Azeripek LLC purchases raw cocoons at 4 manat ($2.3) per kilogram from the silk farmers, and the state pays them subsidies worth 5 manat ($2.9) for the cocoons’ production.

