UK to help Azerbaijan tap huge offshore wind potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The UK is ready to assist Azerbaijan in the development of offshore wind industry in the Caspian, Fergus Auld, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"Azerbaijan has enormous potential for renewable energy, with 27 GW of wind and solar power onshore and 157 GW of wind power in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. As a country with the second after China largest installed capacities of offshore wind in the world and the largest pipeline of projects in Europe, the UK stands ready to share our experience of developing the industry to help Azerbaijan tap that huge potential," he said.

According to the ambassador, the UK has already helped with funding fund Azerbaijan's offshore wind roadmap, which was launched jointly by the World Bank and IFC last year.

"We also organized a visit for Energy Minister Shahbazov to the world's largest grid-connected floating offshore wind farm in Kinradine, in the North Sea. I am pleased to see bp expanding into renewable energy in Azerbaijan and look forward to the finalization of the agreement on a 240 MW solar power plant in Jabrayil," he noted.

Auld also expressed hope that the Government of Azerbaijan will make the best use of the decarbonization masterplan which bp helped develop for support of the green growth reform agenda.

"The UK is committed to achieving net zero emissions domestically by 2050. As part of this effort, we have enhanced our capabilities across a wide range of renewable energy technologies," the ambassador added.