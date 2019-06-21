Georgian Opposition to resume protests in Tbilisi tonight

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

According to chairman of the Georgian opposition party United National Movement Grigol Vashadze, the opposition will resume the protest action outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi this evening, reports Trend with reference to newsgeorgia.ge.

The opposition accuses the authorities of illegal actions. Opponents of the ruling party "Georgian Dream" believe that in this situation, the political responsibility rests with the government.

"We will not stop our actions. At 7 o'clock in the evening we are going to gather at parliament again. The so-called power was formed into a regime and opposed the citizens of Georgia, who had their constitutional rights taken away, ” said Vashadze.

According to the leader of the former ruling party, as on Thursday, almost all opposition forces will join the protest action, as it was on June 20. Reportedly, the opposition will provide detailed information about the action plan during the day.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news