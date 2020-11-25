Fitch withdraws ratings of Yerevan due to incorrect information
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
The Fitch Ratings international rating agency withdrew the long-term default ratings of issuer Yerevan at ‘B+’ level due to the issuer's refusal to participate in the rating process, Trend reports with reference to the agency.
Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain its ratings, said the agency.
The ratings were withdrawn for the following reason: providing incorrect or unsatisfactory information, the agency added.
Latest
“Scorched earth” strategy of Armenians leaving Azerbaijani Kalbajar region did not escape EC attention - report
Turkmenistan is convinced of the need to attract political-diplomatic tools to achieve peace and prosperity in Afghanistan
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in int’l conference initiated by Turkish parliament, PACE (PHOTO)
Baku Media Center prepares video covering Armenian vandalism on occupied territories of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)