Fitch withdraws ratings of Yerevan due to incorrect information

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

The Fitch Ratings international rating agency withdrew the long-term default ratings of issuer Yerevan at ‘B+’ level due to the issuer's refusal to participate in the rating process, Trend reports with reference to the agency.

Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain its ratings, said the agency.

The ratings were withdrawn for the following reason: providing incorrect or unsatisfactory information, the agency added.