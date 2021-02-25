Pashinyan dismisses head of General Staff
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan dismissed the Head of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.
He announced this, going live on Facebook immediately after a joint statement by high-ranking Armenian military officials demanding the prime minister's resignation.
