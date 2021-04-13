Soldiers were unprepared for war with Azerbaijan - ex-secretary of Armenian Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

Trend:

Armenia’s soldiers were completely unprepared [during the Second Karabakh war with Azerbaijan], former secretary of the Armenian Security Council, ex-commander of the so-called Karabakh Defense Army Samvel Babayan said, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

“The soldiers did not undergo training in shooting,” he said. "Before opening a criminal case against soldiers for desertion, they should be asked when they trained the last time."

Babayan also said that during the hostilities, the servicemen, with rare exceptions, were not practically involved in close combat, mainly artillery and drones were used.

Babayan had warned that the war would have such a turn since 2013, pointing out the purchase of heavy weapons and drones by Azerbaijan, stressing that the adequate measures must be taken.

Babayan said that nobody listened to him then.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.