Russian billionaire Vardanyan did not deny being "Moscow’s man in Karabakh" on BBC air

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Ruben Vardanyan, a fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, who recently took over separatists in Karabakh, in his interview to Stephen Sackur on BBC's HARDtalk did not deny being “the Moscow’s man in Karabakh”, Trend reports.

Sackur bombarded Vardanyan about his ties with Vladimir Putin, sudden decision to refute Russian citizenship, his illegal business dealings.

The so-called 'state minister' tries to change the subject, even going as far as accusing Sackur of manipulation, saying he thought "we will be talking about the humanitarian crisis and I would prefer to talk about how the people survive right now”.

Needless to say, the alleged 'humanitarian crisis' of Armenians in Karabakh is pure lies.

Clearly, Vardanyan did not expect the interview to go this away and not pre-planned as always. Having to answer real questions, he is avoiding the truth to get exposed at all cost.