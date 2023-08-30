Armenian army is starving: mere half-sausage per soldier weekly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. An Armenian contract officer has spoken about dire conditions in the army, which is literally starving, Trend reports.

In an interview with the Armenian "Graparak" newspaper, he pointed out that there is a severe problem with food supply in the army, while the investigations conducted based on complaints have not produced any results.

The officer explained, "We have a problem with food everywhere. For instance, we receive just a little over half a kilogram of sausages per week. And it needs to be divided among 11 people. How can we divide that? Half a kilo is about 5-6 sausages, so it turns out each person gets about half a sausage per week. Or they bring canned food. When you open it, it's porridge with pepper, without a piece of meat. Or we open a can of meat - the smell and taste are so bad that you can't even eat a spoonful. We get bread, but it's stale by the second day."

The officer responded to why they don't complain by saying that complaints are filed, and there are quite a lot of them. However, inspectors come, document the violations, and leave. Inspectors don't have the authority to check the food at the positions. "They only come to the mess hall of the military unit, where everything is fine," he explained.

So, Armenia, which actively supports separatists in Karabakh and their claims of so-called "humanitarian catastrophe" and "hunger", should reflect on the actual hunger in its own army.