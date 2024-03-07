Iran supports direct negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Iran supports direct negotiations between its closest neighbors Azerbaijan and Armenia and maintaining peace in the region and officially Tehran is ready to undertake the steps necessary to ensure stability in the Caucasus region, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said, Trend reports referring to the Iranian media.

He made remark during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan in Tehran.

According to Iranian media, cooperation issues were discussed at the meeting.

The Iranian Defense Minister noted that the involvement of foreign armed forces in the region may have a negative effect. The sides themselves can discuss security issues and come to a final decision.

According to Ashtiani, turning the region into a field of geopolitical competition on the part of external states contradicts the interests of all countries in the region.

The minister also emphasized that Azerbaijan's direct contact with Armenia will prevent forces from interfering in the region to gain political supremacy.

"We want relations of friendship and cooperation to be established between our neighbors," he added.

To note, Armenia's purchase of ammunition from France and other states, as well as the invitation of some states to the region, is not welcomed by neighboring countries. Some Iranian media write that the Defense Minister's remarks at the meeting are a warning to Armenia.

