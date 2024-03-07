Armenia capable of guarding Zvartnots airport on its own - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Armenia is capable of guarding the Zvartnots International Airport on its own, said Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

He highlighted that previously, the presence of Russian border guards at several locations, including Zvartnots airport, was perceived as a form of support for the newly independent Armenia.

"Presently, we trust in Armenia's institutional capacity to autonomously manage border security at Zvartnots airport, and we have warned the Russian side about this. We believe this communication will suffice, and the matter will be resolved. While appreciative of the prior support from the Russian side, we now consider it unnecessary in the context of border service at the airport," the foreign minister emphasized.

The Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, previously declared that Russian border guards should halt their presence at Zvartnots airport in Yerevan. Russia views the statements about the removal of its border guards from Armenia's airport as another instance of Armenia's hostile behavior. On March 6, Armenia sent an official letter to Russia regarding the presence of Russian border guards at the airport.

