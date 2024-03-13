Yerevan fails to realize true intentions of French patrons - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Yerevan doesn't realize the true intentions of the French patrons, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Yerevan seems to be unaware of the genuine intentions of his alleged French supporters or the dangers associated with increasing their military presence in the area, as evidenced by his shift toward France and his expansion of military-technical collaboration. It foolishly thinks that France is prepared or capable of securing Armenia's security," she said. "If France had such capabilities, it would apply them in countries where it had contractual obligations and where it was obligated to do so, as it received money for them."



She claims that the current French authorities, veiled in false promises of peace and solidarity, are not motivated by the interests of Armenia or the Armenian people.

"They are guided by their bruised geopolitical ambitions and anti-Russian sentiments, and the future of Armenia and the entire South Caucasus is simply a tool for Paris, a bargaining chip, one of the ways to maintain their own well-being and preserve their reputation, including against the backdrop of the hybrid war with our country," she added.

