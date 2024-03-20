Russian MFA opines on settlement of TV channels airing in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Russia and Armenia are discussing the rules of transmitting Russian TV networks in Armenia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We are actively talking with Armenian authorities about this problem and holding consultations. The exchange of perspectives is still underway and has not reached a conclusion. We have received input from Armenia, expressed our own perspectives, and are in continual communication. Both nations are eager to resolve any existing concerns and address any new ones in a manner that is mutually respectful," she said.

Zakharova recalled the slogans adopted by Armenian officials.

"They campaigned for absolute openness, complete freedom, and transparency. I refuse to entertain the idea that any of Armenia's current representatives would depart from these ideals and go so far as to consider shutting down channels that are very popular in their country," she emphasized.

Previously, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan remarked that Russian TV channels broadcasting in the country "breach certain clauses of the agreement." Armenia initiated consultations with Russia to address the situation.

More recently, Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan announced that Armenia will soon present new proposals to Russia to resolve the matter of broadcasting Russian TV channels.

