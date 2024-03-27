Armenian parliament delegation declines to join CSTO PA statement denouncing terrorist attack at Russia's Crocus City Hall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Armenian parliamentary delegation did not join the CSTO PA's statement condemning the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Trend reports.

The parliament stressed that the refusal was conditioned solely by issues related to the CSTO.

Speaker Alen Simonyan emphasized that the leadership of the parliament took a clear position - the parliament condemns the terrorist attack.

According to Nelly Ghulyan, the press secretary of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, "the proposal was rejected due to the freezing of Armenia's participation in the CSTO".

To note, unidentified people fired machine guns at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, on March 22. The incident occurred before the beginning of the concert by the band Picnic.

Emergency Situations Ministry employees finished removing the rubble after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 26.

The death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall rose to 140.

