French reporter of Armenian origin faces entry ban to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Leo Nicolian, a French journalist of Armenian origin, has been denied entry to Armenia, Trend reports.

Nicolian staged a hunger strike at Zvartnots airport in protest, the report says.

"I will not leave Armenia; instead, I will go on hunger strike right here at Zvartnots Airport's passport control department. I was barred from returning to my homeland without presenting a decision or rationale. I will not leave here, no matter how many people encourage me to hop on an airplane and fly back for free," the reporter said.

