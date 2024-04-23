Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Armenia

French reporter of Armenian origin faces entry ban to Armenia

Armenia Materials 23 April 2024 13:28 (UTC +04:00)
French reporter of Armenian origin faces entry ban to Armenia

Follow Trend on

Rana Abdurahmanova
Rana Abdurahmanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Leo Nicolian, a French journalist of Armenian origin, has been denied entry to Armenia, Trend reports.

Nicolian staged a hunger strike at Zvartnots airport in protest, the report says.

"I will not leave Armenia; instead, I will go on hunger strike right here at Zvartnots Airport's passport control department. I was barred from returning to my homeland without presenting a decision or rationale. I will not leave here, no matter how many people encourage me to hop on an airplane and fly back for free," the reporter said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more