BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The OSCE Minsk Group has de facto ceased its activities after February 2022, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

“An icon in our political lexicon, the OSCE Minsk Group apparently did not interact with each other after February 2022—or maybe before? What this means is that the OSCE Minsk Group is effectively nonexistent," he pointed out.

Will be updated