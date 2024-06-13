Protest rally prompts myriad Armenian individuals to seek medical care

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The protest in front of the parliament yesterday resulted in 101 individuals seeking medical care in Armenia, Trend reports.

Reportedly, 85 people have already been discharged from hospitals, and 16 more remain under observation. The condition of the operated patient with a hand injury is assessed as satisfactory.

Meanwhile, this morning, the protesters are already at Republic Square, near the Government House in Yerevan. Police barricades are in place as well.

To note, yesterday it became known that in Yerevan the police used light and noise grenades against the protesters near the Parliament building. One of the protesters had his hand torn off.

Protests in Armenia have been taking place since mid-April. The movement is called "Tavush in the Name of Motherland", its participants, led by Archbishop Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan started marching to Yerevan. Galstanyan also announced that the opposition was launching impeachment proceedings against Pashinyan.

The prime minister himself called the church an agent of influence back in May and threatened to resolve the issue in the coming months.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel