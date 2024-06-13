CSTO comments on Armenian PM’s statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The General Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) commented on the statement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the possibility of his country leaving the organization, Trend reports via Armenian media.

According to the secretariat, Armenia remains a full-fledged member of the organization.

The secretariat also drew attention to the recent statement by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who pointed out that "Pashinyan did not say that we are leaving the CSTO; he said that we'll decide when to leave".

"In this regard, we proceed from the fact that, despite the noticeable reduction in the participation of the Republic of Armenia in CSTO events, it remains a full-fledged member of the organization," added the secretariat.

To note, earlier, Pashinyan said that the next logical step would be withdrawal from the CSTO, and the Armenian authorities will decide when exactly this step will be taken.

