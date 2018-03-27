One year since historic decision, Georgia proud of visa-free travel with EU

27 March 2018 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Almost a year ago, visa-free travel regulations for Georgian citizens traveling to the European Union (EU) went into force, Agenda reports.

Welcoming the special anniversary at a government session this morning, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said this is one of the country’s greatest achievements.

Kvirikashvili said this historic decision would not have been possible without the consistent steps made by the government of Georgia, but it has also depended on the European choice of the Georgian people.

"This is why we are all so proud today. Georgia has made it possible for its citizens to freely travel across the EU/Schengen Zone. This is not only a visa-free travel opportunity, but it is also a huge political step from the EU and our partners towards Georgia and an expression of trust”, Kvirikashvili said.

Thanking everyone who has contributed to the visa liberalization process, PM Kvirikashvili said the government of Georgia is taking responsible steps to avoid any violations of the visa-free regulations.

The regulation lifting visa requirements for Georgians entered into effect on March 28, 2017.

Georgian citizens holding biometric passports can travel to the EU’s Schengen Zone for a period of 90 days within any 180-day period for purposes other than working.

Earlier this month the government of Georgia announced changes to the law that will introduce tougher sanctions against Georgian citizens violating the Georgia-EU visa-free travel agreement.

To help Georgian citizens calculate their days in the Schengen Zone and avoid the violation of the terms of legal stay, an application called Schengen/EU App has also been created.

