Georgia hires multifunctional helicopter from Belarus

25 July 2018 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia has hired a multifunctional helicopter Mi-8 from Belarus, which can be used against fires and in other emergency situations, Agenda reports.

The helicopter will enter Georgia today and will stay until the end of September. The government of Georgia has allocated 891,000GEL [363,000 USD] for the service, which also includes the salary for a foreign pilot.

The helicopter and the pilot will be stationed in Tbilisi.

If there is a fire or some other emergency situation takes place with the need of involvement of a helicopter, we will prolong the contract as it is very flexible,” the Georgian Emergency Management Service stated.

The Mi-8 is a medium twin-turbine helicopter, originally designed by the Soviet Union, and now produced by Russia. In addition to its most common role as a transport helicopter, the Mi-8 is also used as an airborne command post, armed gunship and reconnaissance platform.

As of 2015, it is the third most common operational military aircraft in the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Noble Partner: Defence exercise to involve more nations, troops in Georgia
Georgia 24 July 12:00
Georgian parliament approves law on accumulative pension
Georgia 23 July 11:49
SOCAR buys new gas pipeline netwroks in Georgia (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21 July 16:44
Vice PM of Belgium: “Georgian reforms are exciting”
Europe 20 July 15:48
Georgian Defence Minister: “Georgia will stand firm on its NATO route”
Georgia 19 July 15:54
SOCAR Energy Georgia announces forecasts for investments in Georgia in 2018 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19 July 14:56
Latest
Head of Iran's Budget Organization resigns amid economic crisis
Politics 12:47
Azerbaijan supplies 8,000 pomegranate tree seedlings to Colombia
Economy news 12:27
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new bus route
Tourism 12:26
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 25
Business 12:21
Iran studies Russian Gazprom ‎proposal for gas field development
Business 12:21
Amazon preparing for huge rise in online sales in Israel
Israel 12:21
Uzbekistan OKs virtual bank cards, accentuates on anti-fraud systems
Economy news 12:19
Azerbaijan's economic growth to accelerate to 3.2% in 2022
Economy news 12:19
SOCAR AQS, KCA Deutag to ink JV contract
Oil&Gas 12:00