Georgia hires multifunctional helicopter from Belarus

Georgia has hired a multifunctional helicopter Mi-8 from Belarus, which can be used against fires and in other emergency situations, Agenda reports.

The helicopter will enter Georgia today and will stay until the end of September. The government of Georgia has allocated 891,000GEL [363,000 USD] for the service, which also includes the salary for a foreign pilot.

The helicopter and the pilot will be stationed in Tbilisi.

If there is a fire or some other emergency situation takes place with the need of involvement of a helicopter, we will prolong the contract as it is very flexible,” the Georgian Emergency Management Service stated.

The Mi-8 is a medium twin-turbine helicopter, originally designed by the Soviet Union, and now produced by Russia. In addition to its most common role as a transport helicopter, the Mi-8 is also used as an airborne command post, armed gunship and reconnaissance platform.

As of 2015, it is the third most common operational military aircraft in the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news