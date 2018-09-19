Q2 2018: Real growth of GDP in Georgia amounts to 5.5%

The real growth rate of the gross domestic product of Georgia amounted to 5.5 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2018 year-on-year, says the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), Agenda reports.

The GDP deflator increased by 4.8 per cent and the nominal GDP totalled 10.16 billion GEL in the reporting period.

In Q2 of 2018, estimated real GDP growth was registered in the following activities: Real estate, renting and business activities (13.8 percent); other community, social and personal service activities (17.9 percent); mining and quarrying (8.1 percent); hotels and restaurants (4.5 percent); financial intermediation (22.0 percent); transport (8.0 percent); manufacturing (8.5 percent); education (4.8 percent); wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and personal and household goods (10.5 percent)

On the other hand a decrease occurred in: Construction (- 7.1 percent); Agriculture, hunting and forestry; fishing (- 3.3 percent)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news