Two exit polls say ruling party endorsed presidential candidate wins race

Imedi TV and opposition-minded Rustavi 2 private broadcasters have released the outcomes of exit polls, both saying that the Georgian Dream ruling party endorsed presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili has won the elections, Agenda.ge reported.

The results of Imedi exit polls conducted by the Gallup International:

Salome Zurabishvili: 57 per cent.

Grigol Vashadze: 43 percent.

Rustavi 2 exit polls conducted by Edison Research (the figures are as of 5 pm):

Salome Zurabishvili: 55 per cent.

Grigol Vashadze: 45 per cent.

This is not official data. The Georgian Central Election Commission will announce official figures tomorrow.

The Georgian Dream party leaders were waiting for the results of exit polls at the headquarters of the party office in central Tbilisi.

The Georgian Dream party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili thanked public for the support and vowed that the Georgian Dream government will provide all efforts to justify the trust received today.

He said that both the first and the second round of elections “sent their messages” to the ruling party on what are needed to be done to meet the expectations of the Georgian people.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze congratulated Zurabishvili on the victory and stated that she will be the “worthy president of the country,” not-affiliated with any political party.

