Detained protesters in Georgia released

In Georgia, all the people detained during the recent protests in Tbilisi, have been released from the detention center, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The release of the detained marked the third demand of the protesters, that have previously also demanded resignation of Georgian Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze and the holding of the next parliamentary elections under the proportional system. Both demands have been already met.

One another demand of the protesters is the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakharia.

The protests started after the visit of the Russian delegation led by the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, a member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports the independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

