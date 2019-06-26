Detained protesters in Georgia released

26 June 2019 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

In Georgia, all the people detained during the recent protests in Tbilisi, have been released from the detention center, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The release of the detained marked the third demand of the protesters, that have previously also demanded resignation of Georgian Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze and the holding of the next parliamentary elections under the proportional system. Both demands have been already met.

One another demand of the protesters is the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakharia.

The protests started after the visit of the Russian delegation led by the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, a member of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports the independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgian minister talks co-op plans with NATO
Georgia 15:13
EU initiates two new projects in Georgia
Economy 11:20
Protest actions continue in Georgia, some go on hunger strike
Georgia 10:13
Georgian ministry changes forecast for electricity imports
Economy 25 June 17:44
Uzbekistan Airways intends to transport Russian tourists to Georgia
Economy 25 June 16:11
Georgian minister of Economy talks fluctuation of lari exchange rate
Finance 25 June 15:58
Latest
Georgian minister talks co-op plans with NATO
Georgia 15:13
Income of Azerbaijani population exceeds 22B manats since early 2019
Business 15:10
Azerbaijani delegation headed by economy minister to visit Switzerland
Business 15:09
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Economy 15:08
UAE says convincing evidence needed regarding Gulf tanker attacks
Other News 14:57
Venture of Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 14:52
Another Azerbaijani wrestler reaches 1/4 finals at 2nd European Games
Society 14:36
Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance market keeps growing
Economy 14:33
Income of water transport companies reaches nearly $4M in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:32