Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs to meet Eastern Partnership program officials

4 November 2019 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Davit Zalkaliani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia is on a visit to Sweden, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Within the framework of the visit, Zalkaliani will participate in Stockholm Ministerial on the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Partnership Program, organized by Sweden.

The ministerial will be attended by Eastern Partnership foreign ministers, as well as Anna Lindh, Swedish Foreign Minister, Christian Danielsson, Director-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations and Polish Deputy Foreign Minister.

During his visit, Zalkaliani will hold bilateral meetings with Lindh, other top officials.

The meeting with the Georgian diaspora is also planned.

David Zalkaliani’s visit to Sweden will end on November 6.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgian farmers to pay taxes for selling dairy products
Business 15:20
Consumer Price Index increases in Georgia
Finance 13:57
Georgian products to be presented at Chinese exhibition
Business 12:37
Two state agencies to be merged in Georgia
Georgia 11:13
Over 600 jobs created at Georgia's municipalities with EU support
Finance 10:40
Georgia's Kvareli city to have Wine Village tourist active zone
Tourism 2 November 13:57
Latest
Manufacturing of 26 types of products up in Iran’s industrial & mining sector
Business 16:25
Iran's exports to Iraq continue
Business 16:13
Russian Export Center lists funded projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 16:07
Uzbek-Korean JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 16:03
Iran's biggest greenhouse park to be built in Zanjan province
Business 16:01
Democrats give up fundamental US interests for toppling Trump
Commentary 16:00
MOL Group to purchase Chevron's shares in ACG, BTC
Business 15:53
Share of secondary registered cars up in Kazakhstan
Business 15:48
Russia to allocate 270 M euros for construction of casting, rolling complex in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 15:42