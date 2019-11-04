Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs to meet Eastern Partnership program officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Davit Zalkaliani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia is on a visit to Sweden, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Within the framework of the visit, Zalkaliani will participate in Stockholm Ministerial on the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Partnership Program, organized by Sweden.

The ministerial will be attended by Eastern Partnership foreign ministers, as well as Anna Lindh, Swedish Foreign Minister, Christian Danielsson, Director-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations and Polish Deputy Foreign Minister.

During his visit, Zalkaliani will hold bilateral meetings with Lindh, other top officials.

The meeting with the Georgian diaspora is also planned.

David Zalkaliani’s visit to Sweden will end on November 6.

