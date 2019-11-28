Expert: Unstable political situation not to affect Georgia's position in Council of Europe

28 November 2019 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The presidency in the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers is honorable for Georgia, Georgian political analyst Gela Vasadze told Trend.

According to the expert, the chairmanship of Georgia in this organization coincided with political instability in the country and it would be better if the chairmanship was held against more positive backdrop.

The political scientist also noted that the continuous unstable political situation will not affect Georgia’s position in the Council of Europe in any way, as the country itself solves its internal political problems.

As part of the Georgian chairmanship of this international organization, numerous conferences are expected. So, the chairmanship of Georgia in the Council of Europe Committee can be used as a promoting lever,” Vasadze said.

Georgia has become chairman of the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers since November 27, 2019.

The chairmanship was handed over to Georgia from France on November 27 at a ceremony in Strasbourg.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Georgia will have four priorities: human rights and environmental protection; civic participation in decision-making; child-oriented jurisdiction and the consolidation of democracy.

