Georgian economy ministry refutes Armenian media outlets’ information

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development has refuted the information disseminated by Armenian media about the possible sale of the Batumi Sea Port, Trend reports referring to Georgia Online.

"The information disseminated by the Armenian media is false,” the ministry said. “The Batumi Oil Terminal company rented the Batumi Sea Port for a period of 49 years with the right to manage it."

The Armenian Jamanak newspaper previously wrote about Armenia’s interest in buying the Batumi Sea Port, which the Georgian authorities allegedly put up for sale at $600 million.

“Various circles in Armenia are trying to organize fundraising for the purchase of the port to ensure unhindered transportation of goods to Armenia," the newspaper wrote.

