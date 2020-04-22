Farmers in Georgian regions allowed to drive cars during transport restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Farmers are allowed to drive cars in the regions of Georgia between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting April 22, said Chairperson of the Georgian Farmers' Association Nino Zambakhidze, Trend reports referring to Georgia media.

The information is also published by the City Hall of Gurjaani Municipality, the City Hall of Telavi Municipality and the City Hall of Dedoplistskaro Municipality.

As reported, the decision has been made to let the farmers continue agricultural work.

The exception will last until the restrictions on private cars use, which entered into force on April 17, expire on April 27.

While driving, farmers must abide by the recommendations of the Health Ministry, and not have more than three persons, including the driver, in the car, and that they all must be wearing face masks.

